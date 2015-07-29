NEW YORK, July 29 Ethanol producer Green Plains Inc is maintaining its outlook for total U.S. ethanol exports at 800 million to 1 billion gallons this year, the Omaha company's chief said on Wednesday, citing strong demand year-to-date.

Green Plains has slated 18 percent of its July output and 21 percent of its August production for exports, President and Chief Executive Officer Todd Becker said on a conference call with investors to describe second quarter earnings.

The strong export demand bodes well for margins for the second half of the year, he said. (Reporting by Chris Prentice)