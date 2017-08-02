FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
August 2, 2017 / 9:04 AM / 2 days ago

Barclays leases more office space in Dublin ahead of Brexit

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Barclays has signed a lease agreement for more office space in central Dublin as the bank prepares to expand its operations in the Irish capital to cope with the impact of Britain's exit from the European Union.

Green REIT, an Irish real estate development trust, said it had agreed a 20-year lease agreement to let two-and-a-half floors covering 3,437 square metres to the British lender in its development on One Molesworth Street.

Barclays said on July 14 that it was in talks with Irish regulators about extending its activities in Dublin to ensure it can continue to service its EU customers smoothly after Brexit.

Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; editing by Simon Jessop

