By Karen Freifeld
NEW YORK, June 2 Former American International
Group CEO Maurice "Hank" Greenberg must stand trial for
allegedly orchestrating sham transactions at the insurer, New
York's top court ruled on Thursday, as the long-time financial
industry titan failed in his 11-year-old quest to escape civil
fraud charges.
The New York Court of Appeals also ruled that the state
could seek to recoup from Greenberg, 91, and co-defendant Howard
Smith, 71, AIG's former chief financial officer, tens of
millions of dollars in bonuses and interest covering the
2000-2005 period when the alleged fraud occurred. More than $55
million may be at stake.
In addition, the court said the state could seek to ban
Greenberg and Smith from the securities industry and from
serving as officers or directors of public companies.
Greenberg said he was considering his options in light of
the ruling, which he said "flies in the face of the court's
precedent and federal law." His options appear to be going to
trial, asking the state court for reconsideration or asking the
U.S. Supreme Court to review the matter.
Vincent Sama, a lawyer for Smith, said his client was
disappointed with the decision and will continue to "vigorously
defend himself."
Greenberg led AIG for four decades before he was
ousted in 2005. The following year, AIG paid $1.64 billion to
settle federal and state probes into its business practices.
The New York-based insurance giant was rescued by the U.S.
government in September 2008 to stave off bankruptcy after the
company ran up billions of dollars in losses stemming from
insurance it wrote on shoddy mortgage securities.
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman said he looks
forward to demonstrating that Greenberg and associates
orchestrated two major frauds that caused massive losses to AIG
shareholders.
"Nobody - not even someone as powerful as Mr. Greenberg - is
allowed to commit fraud in our state, and we are very pleased
the people of New York will finally have a chance to obtain
justice at trial," Schneiderman said.
The state's case was brought in 2005 by Eliot Spitzer, New
York's attorney general at the time.
Greenberg currently is chairman and CEO of CV Starr & Co, a
private insurance company. Smith is its vice chairman of
finance.
SETTLEMENT WITH SHAREHOLDERS
Greenberg asserts that the case should have been over in
2013 when a $115 million settlement with AIG shareholders over
the improper accounting received court approval.
His lawyer, David Boies, also argued that disgorgement of
ill-gotten gains is not an available remedy under the Martin
Act, the state's powerful securities fraud statute. And, the
defendants argued, they already disgorged in a U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission settlement in 2009, barring the new
claims.
The case centers on a transaction with General Re, a unit of
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway. The New York suit claims
Greenberg orchestrated a $500 million transaction that boosted
loss reserves without transferring risk.
A second transaction, with Capco Reinsurance Co, allegedly
hid a $210 million underwriting loss in an auto-warranty
program.
Schneiderman was forced to withdraw claims for as much as $6
billion in damages after the shareholder settlement because the
state cannot seek restitution on behalf of victims who settled a
class-action lawsuit, even if they are not made whole.
Schneiderman decided to continue to trial, seeking the bans
and bonuses. Greenberg's cash bonuses in question were $24.5
million, while Smith's were $3 million, according to Matt
Mittenthal, a spokesman for Schneiderman. With interest at the
statutory 9 percent rate, the state is seeking more than $55
million at this point.
The U.S. government in a separate case last August appealed
a judge's ruling that sided with Greenberg on a legal claim over
AIG's bailout and found that the Federal Reserve exceeded its
authority in the insurer's bailout.
