By Karen J. Greenberg
March 23 The death count from Tuesday's separate
bombing attacks in Brussels continued to climb Wednesday, with
Belgium police reporting at least 31 dead and nearly 270
injuried. The atrocities are tragic and unacceptable. But the
West should understand that this is what winning may look like
in the battle against Islamic State. The attackers' coordinated
strikes could well stem more from a sense of weakness, than
strength.
Islamic State has recently taken a series of serious hits at
its power and prowess. First, and most important, its territory
in Iraq and Syria - the "caliphate" that has attracted foreign
fighters from around the globe - has been steadily diminishing
in size over the past 15 months, and the territorial losses are
escalating. Since January 2015, the militant group has lost an
estimated 22 percent of its territory in Iraq and Syria - with 8
percent of those losses in 2016.
This past month, a cache of thousands of Islamic State
documents was leaked to the European media. In Arabic, the
documents consisted of Islamic State member forms, including
such biographical information as names, ages, education, skills
and whether or not the individuals were still alive.
Then, four days before the Brussels bombings, the supposed
mastermind of the November Paris attacks, Salah Abdeslam was
captured in the neighborhood where he grew up in Belgium.
Authorities have announced that he is cooperating,with law
enforcement presumably providing them with information about his
network, its plans and potentially the names and plans of
individuals who pose an imminent threat to the safe and security
of Europe.
This combination of circumstances - severe territorial
losses in Iraq and Syria, leaks of revealing documents and the
capture of someone who likely knows the extent of the wider
network and its future plans - may have pushed the Brussels cell
to the point of panic. True, the network's plan had been laid
out, its weapons amassed, its suicide bombers chosen. Yet the
Brussels attacks may still have been a sign of a group feeling
cornered and on the run.
One reason the West may be missing this point is that the
Brussels bombings trigger fears associated with the now iconic
details of previous al Qaeda attacks. The images of an
internationally known target, with mass civilian casualties,
multiple suicide bombers and the use of explosives - this is the
al Qaeda playbook, which those who call themselves the Islamic
State have now taken up.
The attacks on transportation systems in Brussels, the
airport and the subways, recall the London bus and subway
bombings in 2005 and the Madrid train station bombing in 2004 -
which together resulted in hundreds of deaths. Pointedly, as an
attack on a world-renowned international center, home of the
North Atlantic Treaty Organization and the European Commission,
where individuals of many different nationalities were destined
to be among the victims, it is reminiscent of 9/11.
But there is a noteworthy difference between the earlier al
Qaeda attacks and this Islamic State attack in Brussels. With
9/11, as well as in Madrid and London, al Qaeda was on the rise,
waking up the world to its destructive capacity.
Osama bin Laden tried several times before 9/11 to get the
attention of the United States - but failed. The coordinated
bombings of the U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania in 1998;
the bombing of the USS Cole, a guided-missile destroyer, in
2000; and the bombing of the U.S. Air Force barracks at Khobar
Towers in Saudi Arabia in 1996 - all were taken in stride, the
concern largely of U.S. law-enforcement officials and
journalists. The destruction of the World Trade Center on 9/11
changed all that.
Shortly before the Paris attacks, which claimed the lives of
137 people, President Barack Obama remarked on the West's
successes against Islamic State in Syria and Iraq. Some analysts
surmised, after the deadly attacks, that these territorial
setbacks in the Middle East had frustrated Islamic State and led
its members to turn to Europe as a more accessible venue for
their portfolio of destruction.
Why does it matter whether this possible shift in focus is a
sign of weakness or strength, of frustration or confidence?
Because it provides insights into how the West should react to
the Brussels attacks.
For starters, law enforcement - the front line of this
asymmetrical war outside of the Levant - should do exactly what
it has been doing: find the perpetrators, identify the members
of their wider network and seize the weapons and the persons
responsible for the bombing attacks.
But the larger question of fear is at issue here. If the
Brussels attacks are indeed a desperate sign of panic on the
part of Islamic State, then the proper response to Brussels is
not fear, but a sense of sorrow and loss. We - the public, the
media, public officials and politicians - would do well not to
yield to the inaccurate and inflame our sense of vulnerability
and weakness. The defensiveness of Islamic State on the run may
well reap far more violence before the group's death throes. But
the West should not be deterred from keeping up its pressure on
Islamic State at home and abroad.
The realities of terrorism call for constant vigilance as a
fact of life, and will for a long time to come. No more and no
less.
