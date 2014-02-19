By Greg Roumeliotis
NEW YORK Feb 19 Since his ouster from American
International Group Inc in 2005, Maurice "Hank"
Greenberg has been quietly building an insurance and investment
conglomerate that people close to him describe as a mini version
of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
Greenberg's $4.4 billion acquisition, announced Monday, of
health insurance claims processor MultiPlan Inc is by far the
largest in a series of investments carried out through the
private investments arm of his insurance and investment firm,
C.V. Starr & Co, which was set up by AIG founder Cornelius
Vander Starr in 1943.
The MultiPlan deal could be the clearest sign yet of how
Greenberg, 88, has been working on a Wall Street comeback after
spending the last few years dealing with a multitude of lawsuits
and investigations while suffering huge losses in the value of
his AIG holdings as the insurance giant tottered during the
financial crisis. [ID: nL2N0L313K]
Although Greenberg's closely held company does not disclose
financial details, people familiar with the matter said its
private investments arm, Starr Investment Holdings LLC, had
more than $3 billion in assets under management. It is tiny
compared with Berkshire Hathaway, which has a market value of
$283 billion.
In the MultiPlan deal, Greenberg deployed some of the same
tactics as Buffett - using cash flow from a set of operating
companies and assets as well as his relationships to pull off a
large deal.
"We have a rapidly growing insurance arm, we have a real
estate business, and we also have a unit that helps Chinese
companies invest in the U.S.," Greenberg said in an interview.
"We are private, we don't advertise what we are doing, and we
will stay private," added Greenberg, who described the private
investments arm as a significant driver of earnings.
Greenberg, who - according to Forbes - had a net worth of
$3.2 billion around the time he was ousted as AIG boss, last
year told talk show host Charlie Rose he had lost around 90
percent of his wealth as a result of AIG's collapse. AIG shares
are still trading at a tiny fraction of their pre-crisis levels.
Leading Starr Investment Holdings is Geoff Clark, already a
veteran private equity dealmaker at the age of 41.
After co-founding Goldman Sachs Group Inc's private
equity group in 1996 and being its co-head until 2004, Clark
joined Starr in 2007, at a time when it invested in private
equity funds but also made direct private equity investments.
He led Starr Investment Holdings as it launched as a
dedicated private investments business in 2012 and adopted an
investment horizon that can go beyond the typical
five-to-seven-year period that buyout firms tend to hold
companies before selling them or doing an initial public
offering.
RISING STARR
Rather than manage a traditional private equity fund that
raises money from investors and then decides how to invest it,
Starr Investment Holdings reaches out to investors on a
deal-by-deal basis to seek their participation.
Greenberg brought Swiss alternative asset manager Partners
Group Holding AG and three other investors into the
MultiPlan deal.
The identity of the other investors, and information about
the size of their stakes, was not disclosed but a person
familiar with the deal said they included Bill Gross' Pacific
Investment Management Co, the world's largest bond fund manager.
A Pimco spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.
"Mr Greenberg was very involved on the Starr side," Joel
Schwartz, Partners Group managing director, said in an
interview. "We met with him during the deal, but we really did
the transaction with Starr Investment Holdings."
Last year, Starr Investment Holdings brought in Partners
Group as a shareholder in home decoration retailer Garden Ridge,
a portfolio company of private equity firm AEA Investors LP.
Starr, which was already a Garden Ridge investor, invited
Partners Group into the deal when some of the other
shareholders decided to exit.
Greenberg's links to the insurance world proved crucial to
the MultiPlan deal, both in terms of relationships and also
understanding MultiPlan's business and clientele, people who
worked on the deal said.
MultiPlan Chief Executive Mark Tabak, who Starr and
Partners Group plan to keep at the company's helm, worked for
Greenberg between 1993 and 1996 as president of AIG Managed
Care.
"We have known each other for a long time. He was a very key
player, we probably would not have done (the MultiPlan deal)
without him and he would not have done it without us," Greenberg
said of Tabak.
MultiPlan is the oldest and largest provider of cost
management solutions for the U.S. healthcare industry. The
company's cash flow has increased 50 percent since 2010 and
Moody's Investors Service said this week that MultiPlan
continues to be in a market with high barriers to entry and
solid organic growth.
Greenberg had served as AIG chief executive for almost four
decades when he was forced to step down amid an investigation by
Eliot Spitzer, then the New York Attorney General, into the
company's business practices. The following year, the insurer
paid $1.64 billion to settle federal and state probes.
Greenberg still faces some New York state charges over
allegedly sham transactions, which he vehemently denies doing.
Last year, he sued Spitzer for defamation as the former New York
state governor was trying to stage his own comeback.