HOUSTON Jan 8 Railcar manufacturer The
Greenbriar Companies says older tank cars that don't
mean the latest industry safety standards will have to be
replaced or modified in light of recent crashes involving crude
oil shipments, Chief Executive William Furman told analysts on
Wednesday.
He said "modest but meaningful" tank car improvements that
can be implemented immediately could reduce major risks of a
hazardous materials leak by as much as 80 percent in
derailments.
"We believe a retrofit proposal if adopted can be
completed in a reasonably expedited time frame and do not
accept that there is not adequate capacity in the industry to do
so," Furman said.
He also said public safety concerns center on delays to
address such issues, including "inability to act on the
regulatory front while the public would like to see something
done sooner."