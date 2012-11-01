* Q4 EPS $0.26 vs analysts' view $0.57

* Sees 2013 deliveries of 11,500 to 13,000 railcars

* New orders in Q4 down 45 pct

Nov 1 Railcar maker Greenbrier Cos reported a quarterly profit that was less than half of what analysts expected, due to delay in deliveries and a higher tax rate.

The company, valued at about $472.7 million, also forecast a weak 2013, citing uncertainty in global economic growth.

Smaller rival FreightCar America Inc also warned of weak demand and said it plans to diversify its railcar offerings. FreightCar America's woes are due to its exposure to coal, shipments of which have been low.

Greenbrier, on the other hand, has limited exposure to coal and is more inclined towards the energy markets. It makes hopper and tank cars, which carry frack sand and oil, respectively.

The company grew rapidly last year when strong demand from the energy sector enabled it to ramp up production and successfully increase prices. Its deliveries rose nearly four times from 2010.

The growth has slowed down this year as energy demand moderates.

Greenbrier said it expects to deliver between 11,500 and 13,000 railcars for the year ending Aug. 31, 2013, down from the 15,000 it delivered this year.

At the upper end of that range, profit and revenue would remain similar to 2012. The company expects to sell more higher-priced railcars.

It had a backlog of 10,700 railcars, with an estimated value of $1.20 billion, at the end of August.

Deliveries to two customers, totaling 560 railcars, were postponed in the fourth quarter, Greenbrier said.

Greenbrier received orders for only 2,900 railcars during the fourth quarter - nearly half of what it received a year earlier.

Tax rate for the quarter was 51 percent, much higher than the company's expectations of about 34 percent.

June-August net income fell to $7.4 million, or 26 cents per share, from $12.6 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue rose slightly to $443.5 million.

Analysts expected earnings of 57 cents per share on revenue of $498.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Greenbrier's shares, which have fallen about 25 percent this year, closed at $17.41 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.