* Q4 EPS $0.26 vs analysts' view $0.57
* Sees 2013 deliveries of 11,500 to 13,000 railcars
* New orders in Q4 down 45 pct
Nov 1 Railcar maker Greenbrier Cos
reported a quarterly profit that was less than half of what
analysts expected, due to delay in deliveries and a higher tax
rate.
The company, valued at about $472.7 million, also forecast a
weak 2013, citing uncertainty in global economic growth.
Smaller rival FreightCar America Inc also warned of
weak demand and said it plans to diversify its railcar
offerings. FreightCar America's woes are due to its exposure to
coal, shipments of which have been low.
Greenbrier, on the other hand, has limited exposure to coal
and is more inclined towards the energy markets. It makes hopper
and tank cars, which carry frack sand and oil, respectively.
The company grew rapidly last year when strong demand from
the energy sector enabled it to ramp up production and
successfully increase prices. Its deliveries rose nearly four
times from 2010.
The growth has slowed down this year as energy demand
moderates.
Greenbrier said it expects to deliver between 11,500 and
13,000 railcars for the year ending Aug. 31, 2013, down from the
15,000 it delivered this year.
At the upper end of that range, profit and revenue would
remain similar to 2012. The company expects to sell more
higher-priced railcars.
It had a backlog of 10,700 railcars, with an estimated value
of $1.20 billion, at the end of August.
Deliveries to two customers, totaling 560 railcars, were
postponed in the fourth quarter, Greenbrier said.
Greenbrier received orders for only 2,900 railcars during
the fourth quarter - nearly half of what it received a year
earlier.
Tax rate for the quarter was 51 percent, much higher than
the company's expectations of about 34 percent.
June-August net income fell to $7.4 million, or 26 cents per
share, from $12.6 million, or 42 cents per share, a year
earlier. Revenue rose slightly to $443.5 million.
Analysts expected earnings of 57 cents per share on revenue
of $498.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Greenbrier's shares, which have fallen about 25 percent this
year, closed at $17.41 on the New York Stock Exchange on
Wednesday.