April 4 Railcar maker Greenbrier Cos Inc
reported a 22 percent fall in quarterly profit as deliveries
declined 27 percent.
Net income fell to $13.8 million, or 45 cents per share, in
the second quarter ended Feb. 28 from $17.7 million, or 57 cents
per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell to $423.2 million from $458.2 million.
Greenbrier, which makes hopper and tank cars that carry
frack sand and oil, turned down two offers from activist
investor Carl Icahn for a merger with American Railcar
Industries Inc late last year, but said it remains open
to talks.