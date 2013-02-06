* Greencoat UK Wind fund to list on London Stock Exchange
* Aims to raise at least 205 mln stg
* To buy six wind farms from SSE, RWE
* British govt commits 50 mln stg to IPO
By Sarah Young
LONDON, Feb 6 A new fund focused on buying wind
farms in Britain plans to raise at least 205 million pounds
($321 million) through a government-backed flotation on the
London stock exchange.
Greencoat UK Wind, an infrastructure fund managed by
Greencoat Capital, said on Wednesday that it had signed
agreements to acquire six operational wind farms from utilities
SSE and RWE.
The British government is backing Greencoat's flotation,
investing to the tune of 50 million pounds on a 100 pence issue
price, in a move which it said will help catalyse additional
private investment in the renewable energy sector.
Britain needs to invest huge sums to meet its target of
generating 15 percent of its energy demand from renewable
sources such as wind by 2020.
Greencoat believes its acquisition of already operational
wind farms will be part of a trend of changing ownership of
Britain's wind energy assets, currently operated mainly by
utility firms.
By divesting wind farms to funds like Greencoat, utilities
will be able to raise money to recycle back into building new
wind farm developments, while retaining deals to buy the
electricity the farms produce.
"Our view is that there's a lot of opportunity to grow. We
expect the other utilities to come and talk to us," Greencoat
Capital partner Stephen Lilley said in an interview with
Reuters.
SSE said it will sell four wind farms to Greencoat for 140
million pounds, and invest up to 43 million pounds in Greencoat
shares. The four farms have a generation capacity equivalent to
around 5 percent of SSE's total wind farm capacity.
"The proceeds from these disposals will support our
investment in new renewable assets in the coming financial
year," SSE's finance director Gregor Alexander said.
Europe's IPO market, which has been struggling because of
the region's long debt crisis and sluggish economic growth,
started to show signs of life in the final months of 2012 as
confidence picked up.
While the recovery remains fragile, ebullient stock markets
have already this year encouraged several firms in Europe,
including British housebuilder Crest Nicholson, to launch plans
to float.
Greencoat, which has an option to increase the size of the
issue by 55 million pounds, said its proposition will be
attractive to investors, with plans to provide a steady income
via an annual 6 pence dividend which will rise in line with
inflation.
Both SSE and RWE - which is selling stakes in two farms to
Greencoat - said their divestments were conditional upon
Greencoat listing successfully, a process which is expected to
be completed by the end of March.
RBC Capital Markets is acting as coordinator, sponsor and
joint bookrunner on the deal.