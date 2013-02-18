BRIEF-Xiao Nan Guo Restaurants updates on procurement framework agreement
* Co and Zhongmin Supply Chain entered into procurement framework agreement
LONDON Feb 18 Greencore Group PLC : * Received assurance from ASDA that it remains supportive of Greencore * Implementing additional species screening procedures in its supply chain
* Debt restructuring adviser has been appointed to assist in formulating and negotiating a possible restructuring with creditors.