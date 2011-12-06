* FY11 op profit 51.5 mln pounds, in line with forecasts
* Says sees 'appreciable growth' in core business next year
* To take part in consolidation despite failed approach
DUBLIN, Dec 6 Irish food group Greencore
expects significant profit growth in 2012 helped by its
Uniq acquisition and as cost price inflation eases, after it
reported 2011 results in line with analyst expectations.
Greencore, one of the biggest sandwich and ready meal
suppliers to Britain, said it still planned to play a role in
the consolidation of the British convenience food sector despite
the failure of a takeover approach announced on Monday.
Operating profit will see "significant improvement" next
year despite challenging marked conditions in the United States
and United Kingdom due to the impact of the acquisition of rival
Uniq in July, CEO Patrick Coveney told Reuters after the results
were published on Tuesday.
Greencore bought British rival Uniq, which sells desserts,
sandwiches and salads to retailers across the UK, for about 113
million pounds.
The core business will see growth on moderating input costs
and relative strength of the convenience food sector.
"It's early days in the year, but we are expecting
appreciable growth," the CEO said.
"There have been some volume declines in the grocery sector
as a whole, but it is not impacting our business as much as you
might think," he said. "We are still in categories that have
growth and will have growth for some years to come."
Greencore's share price slumped 11 percent on Monday after
the company announced an approach for the company had fallen
through. It opened at 65 euro cents on Tuesday, up 1.9 percent.
Coveney said Greencore had made a credible offer but
disagreements between the two sides and difficulties on the
funding market forced the talks to end.
"We do believe within our market there will be further
consolidation and we want to be a part of that," he said.
Analysts say prepared food players are being squeezed by a
highly consolidated retail sector, putting pressure on them to
merge in a bid to cut costs.
The company earned an operating profit of 51.5 million
pounds (60.1 million euros) in the year to September compared to
a forecast of 59.3 million euros (50.8 million pounds) in a
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll. Its operating profit last year was
51.6 million pounds.
Greencore, which makes prepared meals under the Weight
Watchers brand and supplies sandwiches to supermarkets, garage
forecourts and airlines, reported earnings per share of 13.9
pence (16 euro cent) compared to a poll forecast of 9.4 pence
(11 cents).
Revenues of 804 million pounds were up 4.3 percent on a
like-for-like basis.
"The results this morning provide good reassurance of the
resilience of Greencore's UK businesses," Goodbody stockbrokers
said in a note.
Greencore, which is headquartered in Ireland but earns 90
percent of revenues in the United Kingdom, was reporting in
sterling for the first time.