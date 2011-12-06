* FY11 op profit 51.5 mln pounds, in line with forecasts

* Says sees 'appreciable growth' in core business next year

* To take part in consolidation despite failed approach

DUBLIN, Dec 6 Irish food group Greencore expects significant profit growth in 2012 helped by its Uniq acquisition and as cost price inflation eases, after it reported 2011 results in line with analyst expectations.

Greencore, one of the biggest sandwich and ready meal suppliers to Britain, said it still planned to play a role in the consolidation of the British convenience food sector despite the failure of a takeover approach announced on Monday.

Operating profit will see "significant improvement" next year despite challenging marked conditions in the United States and United Kingdom due to the impact of the acquisition of rival Uniq in July, CEO Patrick Coveney told Reuters after the results were published on Tuesday.

Greencore bought British rival Uniq, which sells desserts, sandwiches and salads to retailers across the UK, for about 113 million pounds.

The core business will see growth on moderating input costs and relative strength of the convenience food sector.

"It's early days in the year, but we are expecting appreciable growth," the CEO said.

"There have been some volume declines in the grocery sector as a whole, but it is not impacting our business as much as you might think," he said. "We are still in categories that have growth and will have growth for some years to come."

Greencore's share price slumped 11 percent on Monday after the company announced an approach for the company had fallen through. It opened at 65 euro cents on Tuesday, up 1.9 percent.

Coveney said Greencore had made a credible offer but disagreements between the two sides and difficulties on the funding market forced the talks to end.

"We do believe within our market there will be further consolidation and we want to be a part of that," he said.

Analysts say prepared food players are being squeezed by a highly consolidated retail sector, putting pressure on them to merge in a bid to cut costs.

The company earned an operating profit of 51.5 million pounds (60.1 million euros) in the year to September compared to a forecast of 59.3 million euros (50.8 million pounds) in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll. Its operating profit last year was 51.6 million pounds.

Greencore, which makes prepared meals under the Weight Watchers brand and supplies sandwiches to supermarkets, garage forecourts and airlines, reported earnings per share of 13.9 pence (16 euro cent) compared to a poll forecast of 9.4 pence (11 cents).

Revenues of 804 million pounds were up 4.3 percent on a like-for-like basis.

"The results this morning provide good reassurance of the resilience of Greencore's UK businesses," Goodbody stockbrokers said in a note.

Greencore, which is headquartered in Ireland but earns 90 percent of revenues in the United Kingdom, was reporting in sterling for the first time.