Aug 7 Dereck Seltzer wasn't happy when he
learned that Green Day used his artwork without permission as a
video backdrop at its concerts. But a federal appeals court on
Wednesday said the popular rock band didn't violate his rights.
The decision by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in
California, in what it called a "close and difficult case," can
make it easier for performers to incorporate works of art to
enhance the experience of concert fans, so long as they don't
simply copy the artwork or diminish its value.
Seltzer, a Los Angeles illustrator, in 2003 created "Scream
Icon," an abstract image of an anguished, contorted face that
has been used on posters and plastered on walls as street art.
During a 2009 tour, Green Day, whose lead singer is Billie
Joe Armstrong and which has sold more than 70 million records,
used a version of the artwork covered by a red "spray-painted"
cross in a video backdrop for its song "East Jesus Nowhere."
The version had been adapted from a photo of a weathered and
torn copy of Seltzer's work posted on a brick wall on a corner
of Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles.
Seltzer sued after rejecting a proposed settlement that
included concert tickets. But a federal district judge in Los
Angeles in 2011 rejected his claims of copyright infringement
and violations of the Lanham Act, a federal trademark law.
In upholding that decision, Circuit Judge Diarmuid
O'Scannlain wrote for the 9th Circuit that Green Day's use of
"Scream Icon" was fair, and was "transformative and not overly
commercial" despite making few alterations.
"With the spray-painted cross, in the context of a song
about the hypocrisy of religion, surrounded by religious
iconography, (the) video backdrop using Scream Icon conveys new
information, new aesthetics, new insights and understandings
that are plainly distinct from those of the original piece,"
O'Scannlain wrote for a three-judge panel.
O'Scannlain said Seltzer's testimony that the value of his
work wasn't affected, and the absence of the work from Green Day
merchandise and promotional material, also weighed in the band's
favor.
The 9th Circuit did overturn a $201,000 award of attorney's
fees to Green Day. Even though Seltzer lost, it said, he had not
been "objectively unreasonable" by suing.
Nathan Canby, a lawyer at Rosenfeld, Meyer & Susman
representing Seltzer, did not immediately respond to requests
for comment. Peter Anderson, a lawyer for Green Day, did not
immediately respond to similar requests.
The case is Seltzer v Green Day Inc et al, 9th U.S. Circuit
Court of Appeals, No. 11-56573.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Vicki
Allen)