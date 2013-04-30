* 1st-qtr adjusted EPS 42 cents vs estimates 37 cents
* Net profit $15.6 mln vs $16.4 mln year earlier
* Card revenue rises 5 pct
* Number of active card users drop to 4.49 mln from 4.69 mln
* Shares up 5 pct after the bell
April 30 Prepaid debit card company Green Dot
Corp's quarterly profit beat analysts' estimates as
card revenue rose, sending its shares up 5 percent after hours.
Transactions on Green Dot cards rose in value but the number
of active card users fell 4.3 percent to 4.49 million in the
first quarter from a year earlier as the company faced rising
competition from cheaper cards provided by large banks such as
American Express and JP Morgan Chase & Co JPM.N>.
American Express teamed up with Wal-Mart Stores Inc
-- Green Dot's largest retail distributor -- in October to
introduce a prepaid debit card called Bluebird to target
lower-income shoppers who may not have bank accounts.
Green Dot's card revenue rose 5 percent to $64.6 million.
Net income fell 5 percent to $15.6 million, or 35 cents per
share, due to higher compensation and benefit expenses.
Total revenue rose 9 percent to $154.1 million.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 42 cents per share.
Analysts on an average had expected earnings of 37 cents per
share on revenue of $143.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Green Dot's gross dollar volume -- the volume of debit
transactions and cash withdrawals made using its reloadable
cards -- rose 5.2 percent to $5.07 billion.
The company reiterated its earnings outlook for the full
year.
Green Dot shares, which have risen about 30 percent since
the beginning of the year, closed at $15.71 on the New York
Stock Exchange on Tuesday. They were up at $16.56 in extended
trading.