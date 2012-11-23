(Repeats with no changes to text)
* Journalist Bernard Diederich traveled with Greene
* Greene traumatized by Haiti's dictator, set out to expose
him
* Introduced Greene to General Torrijos in Panama
By David Adams
MIAMI, Nov 23 In 1965 British author Graham
Greene arrived in the Dominican Republic fresh from neighboring
Haiti where he witnessed first hand the "unique evil" of Haiti's
brutal dictator, Francois "Papa Doc" Duvalier.
Greene was met at the airport by an enterprising New
Zealand-born journalist, Bernard Diederich, whom he had
befriended in Haiti on previous trips a few years earlier.
"As I watched Graham's tall, lean figure make its way
through customs, his blue eyes cutting across the airport with a
hint of suspicion, I wonder if, indeed, he had the power to
change Haiti," Diederich wrote in a new book, "Seeds of Fiction,
Graham Greene's Adventures in Haiti and Central America
1954-83."
"Could he bring down Duvalier? And, more to the point, would
he write a book about Haiti?" Diederich said.
Greene was in the prime of his writing career and had
already published another Caribbean novel, "Our Man in Havana,"
set in Cuba.
Greene called Papa Doc a "madman" telling Diederich that he
had "never felt such pervasive fear in a country as in Haiti."
When he picked Greene up at the airport he was visibly
shaking, Diederich recalled in an interview. "He had a terrible
dread he wasn't going to make it out."
Greene had hidden his notes, written in tiny, almost
illegible script, in a hardback Victorian novel. "I don't know
why he bothered to hide them because no-one could read his
notes," laughed Diederich.
For years later Greene still had nightmares about Papa Doc
and his dreaded henchmen, the Tonton Macoutes, he added.
During the next week Diederich took Greene on a trip along
the border with Haiti introducing him to more characters for his
book, including at an insane asylum where hopelessly
ill-equipped rebels were training to overthrow Duvalier.
The resulting book, "The Comedians," is considered one of
Greene's masterpieces, and infuriated Papa Doc, who banned it.
"It was his most political novel. He wrote it for a purpose. We
were really at war with Papa Doc," said Diederich.
When a movie came out the next year, starring Elizabeth
Taylor, Richard Burton and Alec Guinness, Duvalier banned that
too. "Graham wrote the script. He told me it was another arrow
at Papa Doc," said Diederich.
Greene's rage at Duvalier stemmed from his first visit to
Haiti in 1954 during the Caribbean nation's brief heyday as a
hip destination for the jet-set before the election in 1957 of
Duvalier, a supposedly unassuming country doctor, who soon
turned into a bloody dictator.
Greene arrived from Jamaica where he had been staying at
Goldeneye, the coastal estate owned by Ian Fleming, author of
the James Bond novels. In Haiti, Greene stayed with theater and
film director Peter Brook who was working on a Broadway musical
"House of Flowers," based on a short story by Truman Capote.
COPIOUS NOTES
Diederich, who had been living in Haiti since 1949 and owned
the English-language newspaper Haiti Sun, offered to help Greene
on a return trip.
"Graham fell in love with Haiti the same way it collared
me," said Diederich. "He had just finished writing 'The Quiet
American' and he told me Haiti reminded him of Indo-China."
Greene returned in 1956 with Catherine Walston, the love of
his life, and the trio spent a lot of time together, comparing
copious notes they both took as they traveled interviewing
possible characters for a book. Some of that material would
later show up in the pages of "The Comedians."
"The rest of our lives we were competing with notes. I was
in awe of Graham and wanted to help him as well as I could and
certainly learn from him," said Diederich, the author of 15
books himself.
It was the beginning of a correspondence that lasted
decades. In preparing his book Diederich drew on 132 letters
from Greene, as well as dozens from Greene's mistress, Yvonne
Cloetta.
Throughout his career Greene was always at pains to protect
his privacy and hide his methodology. He gave few interviews and
the two small autobiographies he wrote were deliberately
uninformative and revealed very little about him.
They got along in large part because Diederich respected
Greene's privacy. "He didn't want to be recognized and liked to
travel about incognito. I never stepped over the edge with him.
I never pried," he said.
"He was (Greene's) guide and enabler," said writer T.D.
Allman, who introduced Diederich at a Miami Book Fair
International reading earlier this week. "Greene had a genius in
finding people who could tell him what was going on."
Diederich and Greene remained close, getting together again
in Panama in 1976 when it was under the rule of another
dictator, General Omar Torrijos. Working as Time magazine's
bureau chief in Mexico City, Diederich had come to know the
general well, and suggested that he and Greene would hit it off.
"I told him you both have the same liberal compass," said
Diederich.
They did, prompting Greene to write one of his occasional
non-fiction works, titled "Getting to Know the General."
Greene and the general had something else in common; both
liked to drink, which Torrijos often did to excess. Greene was
not one to wait for the sun to go down over the yardarm before
having a tipple, said Diederich, though he never saw him
inebriated.
Greene showed up for the first encounter to find Torrijos
still in his pajamas so hung-over he could barely speak. He
sobered up on a helicopter ride from Panama City to the island
of Contadora where Greene interviewed him over rum punches on
the beach under a palm tree.
"In no time at all they seemed to click. It was very
animated, they talked and talked," said Diederich.
Torrijos was briefly distracted by a Colombian beauty
playing in the sand, said Diederich, and disappeared with her
for 30 minutes before returning to continue the conversation
with beads of sweat on his brow.
"It was like a scene out of a Graham Greene novel: a Central
American strongman and an Oxford-educated Briton sat beneath a
coconut tree on a tropical beach philosophizing," wrote
Diederich.
