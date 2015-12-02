* To ship 50,000 IPA cases to China following Xi Jinping
visit
* Raises savings forecast from Spirit deal to 35 mln stg
* First-half pretax profit rises 47 pct to 121.3 mln stg
* Stock rises 10 pct, top gainer on FTSE's midcap index
By Esha Vaish
Dec 2 Greene King Plc, enlarged by its
acquisition of Spirit Pub, posted a better-than-expected
half-year profit as more Britons dined out and drank the cask
ales sold at its 3,000-plus pubs, restaurants and hotels.
Shares of Greene King, which brews ales such as Old Speckled
Hen, rose as much as 10 percent on Wednesday and were on track
for their biggest one-day gain since January 2009.
The Suffolk-based brewer also said it is shipping 50,000
cases of its Greene King IPA to China, where its India pale ale
has surged in popularity since President Xi Jinping drank a pint
with British Prime Minister David Cameron during a recent visit
to the UK.
Greene King's 774 million-pound acquisition of Spirit Pub,
the biggest deal in its 216-year history, is helping the company
to better compete with rivals such as Marston's Plc,
Mitchells & Butlers Plc and J D Wetherspoon Plc.
Many of the old Spirit brands, such as Hungry Horse and
Flaming Grill, were among the first to put an emphasis on
serving food. These 'food-led' pubs tend to make more money than
outlets where drinks account for a larger proportion of sales.
Citing better deals from suppliers, Chief Executive Rooney
Anand said Greene King now expected the Spirit acquisition to
yield savings of 35 million pounds ($53 million), more than its
initial guidance of 30 million pounds.
Christmas bookings have been strong, Anand told Reuters.
After adjusting for exceptional items, pretax profit rose 47
percent to 121.3 million pounds for the 24 weeks ended Oct. 18.
Analysts on average had expected pretax profit of 102.4 million
pounds, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The Spirit acquisition was not the only reason for the
increase: like-for-like retail sales rose 2 percent, with the
Rugby World Cup helping to bring in more customers.
At least three analysts raised their full-year profit or
earnings per share expectations for Greene King. Numis hiked its
full-year pretax profit forecast to 251 million pounds from 241
million pounds.
"The song goes that the first step is the hardest, but
Greene King has made it look easy," Canaccord Genuity analysts
wrote in a note. "Greene King is now a much better investment
proposition."
Greene King's stock was up 9.4 percent at 931 pence at 1200
GMT, making it the top gainer on the FTSE-250 midcap index
($1 = 0.6633 pounds)
