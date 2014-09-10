LONDON, Sept 8 British pub and breweries group
Greene King said it expected sales at its core managed
division to improve over the remainder of the year after eking
out 0.4 percent growth in its first quarter.
Greene King is placing a greater focus on its own-managed
retail business, comprising restaurants, hotels and pubs, as it
competes for a bigger slice of the burgeoning dining market, and
is reducing its tenanted and leased estate at the same time.
The group said on Wednesday the 0.4 percent like-for-like
sales rise at the retail division for the 18 weeks to Sept. 7
was due to tough comparatives from an excellent summer a year
ago and the impact of England's disappointing World Cup display.
The group said customer spending remained cautious despite
evidence of an improving UK economy, but that to protect
profitability it had avoided quick sale-building promotions.
"We anticipate that retail like-for-like sales will improve
as the year progresses and that the momentum in Pub Partners and
Brewing & Brands will continue," the firm said in a statement,
adding it looked forward to another year of progress.
Underlying net income at Greene King's leased and tenanted
division grew 3.7 percent after the first 16 weeks of the year,
the firm said, with own-brewed volumes at its brewing arm up 6.2
percent after 18 weeks, driven by demand for Speckled Hen ale.
Shares in the firm, whose 1,900-strong estate includes
Hungry Horse, Old English Inns and Loch Fyne Restaurants, closed
at 831.5 pence on Tuesday, down 1.3 percent on a year ago.
(Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Kate Holton)