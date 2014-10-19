LONDON Oct 19 Ale-maker Greene King is
working on plans to make an improved offer of 700 million pounds
($1.1 billion) for rival Spirit Pub Co ahead of a
Tuesday deadline, the Sunday Times newspaper reported.
Pub chain Spirit last month rejected a 661 million pound
takeover approach from Greene King, which runs breweries as well
as pubs.
Greene King, based in Suffolk in the east of England, is
hoping to secure an agreed bid of 110 pence a share early this
week, the Sunday Times reported, without citing sources.
The company, whose 1,900-strong estate includes Hungry
Horse, Old English Inns and Loch Fyne Restaurants, has until
1600 GMT on Oct. 21 to announce a firm intention to make an
offer for Spirit or walk away under British takeover rules.
Under Chief Executive Rooney Anand, Greene King is shifting
its focus to its own-managed retail business, comprising
restaurants, hotels and pubs, as it competes for a bigger slice
of the dining market. To further that aim it is reducing its
tenanted and leased estate.
Spirit, which was spun off from Punch Taverns in
2011 and runs chains such as Chef & Brewer, Fayre & Square and
Flaming Grill, is split into 450 leased pubs and more than 750
managed pubs, with the latter accounting for nearly 90 percent
of the group's revenue.
(1 US dollar = 0.6214 British pound)
(Reporting by Clare Hutchison; additional reporting by Neil
Maidment; editing by Keiron Henderson)