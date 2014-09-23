LONDON, Sept 23 British pub and breweries group Greene King said on Tuesday it had approached the board of rival Spirit Pub Company over a potential takeover, reported to be worth more than 700 million pounds ($1.15 billion).

Greene King, whose 1,900-strong estate includes Hungry Horse, Old English Inns and Loch Fyne Restaurants, did not disclose any further information beyond the talks but a Financial Times report said the firm had offered around 110 pence per share for Spirit.

Greene King had a previous offer of 100 pence rejected, the FT said, citing a person familiar with the talks.

Greene King declined to comment on the FT report and Spirit Pub was not immediately available for comment.

Shares in Spirit, which was split from Punch Taverns in 2011 and runs pubs such as Chef & Brewer, Fayre & Square and Flaming Grill, were up 15 percent to 87.00p at 1346 GMT.

Shares in Greene King were up 1 pct to 801.5p. ($1 = 0.6103 British Pounds) (Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Sarah Young)