BRIEF-Anhui Zhongding Sealing Parts to pay cash 1 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to pay cash 1 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Nov 4 Greene King Plc
* Recommended offer for Spirit Pub Company Plc
* Pleased to announce that they have reached agreement on terms of a recommended offer pursuant to which Greene King, or a wholly-owned subsidiary of Greene King, will acquire entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of spirit
* Board of Greene King believes that combined group can be expected to achieve cost synergies of at least £30 million per annum
* It is proposed that offer will be effected by means of a scheme of arrangement under part 26 of companies act
* Spirit shareholders will receive: for each Spirit share 0.1322 new Greene King shares and 8 pence in cash (payable by Spirit as dividends) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to pay cash 1 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Secured an agreement with online bike supplier Cycling Express which will expand availability of its products across asia-pacific region Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)