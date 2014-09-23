BRIEF-Shandong Yisheng Livestock & Poultry Breeding to swing to loss in H1 of FY 2017
April 28Shandong Yisheng Livestock & Poultry Breeding Co Ltd
Sept 23 Greene King Plc
* re: press speculation
* Greene king plc ("greene king") discussions with spirit pub company plc ("spirit")
* In light of recent speculation, board of greene king confirms that it has approached board of spirit in relation to a potential combination of two companies.
* A further announcement will be made in due course.
* Spirit pub shares rise 15 percent after greene king says in deal talks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 28Shandong Yisheng Livestock & Poultry Breeding Co Ltd
* FY 2016 net profit 550,888 zlotys ($142,832) versus 428,214 zlotys a year ago