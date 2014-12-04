LONDON Dec 4 Greene King Plc

* H1 revenue rose 3.3 percent to 614.9 million stg

* Interim dividend up 4.6 percent to 7.95 penceper share

* H1 Profit before tax and exceptional items down 3.5% to £82.6m due to lower like for like sales growth and impact of disposals

* After 30 weeks, retail lfl sales were up 0.8%