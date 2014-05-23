BRIEF-R&I affirms Sumitomo Riko's rating at "A-" and announces stable outlook - R&I
* Rating and Investment Information, Inc. (R&I) affirmed the company's rating at "A-" - R&I
May 23 Greene King Plc
* Greene king withdraws from orchid sale process
* Following market speculation that greene king was involved in sale process for orchid, we can confirm that while we were involved in process, we have now chosen to withdraw. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Aryzta announces that following a review of five months of trading ending December 2016, the underlying fully diluted eps is tracking c. 20 pct behind prior year.
* Reports preliminary 4Q16 revenue growth of 8.0 pct and comparable growth of 3.8 pct