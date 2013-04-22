LONDON, April 22 Britain's government said on
Monday that it would introduce new rules to clamp down on the
'beer tie' by which tenanted pubs are forced to buy their beer
from the companies who run their leases.
Under the new code of practise, which ministers say will be
backed by a "powerful" adjudicator, pub tenants will be able to
complain if they are unfairly treated by landlords.
It could also mean tied pubs having the option of a 'guest
beer' to try to ensure that they are no worse off than those who
are not tied.
Many pubs have been under pressure in recent years as they
struggle to survive on small margins and compete against much
cheaper supermarkets.
Business Secretary Vince Cable said that pressure also comes
from powerful pub companies who lease property to tenants with
the condition that they also buy beer from them, often at high
prices.
The plans will only apply to firms that own over 500 pubs,
which includes British names like Enterprise Inns and
Punch Taverns, though the government said it will review
this threshold in a consultation.
Cable said that the plans would save pub tenants 100 million
pounds ($153 million) a year.
The move comes after finance minister George Osborne
scrapped a planned increased in beer tax in March to help
struggling pub companies.