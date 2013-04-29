LONDON, April 29 Greene King PLC : * Pre-close trading update for the 51 weeks to 21 April 2013 * Retail like-for-like (lfl) sales up 2.2% * Food lfl sales up 2.7% and room lfl sales up 3.1% * Expect to meet market expectations for the full year * Average EBITDA per pub in pub partners up 4.6% after 48 weeks