* H1 pretax profit up 5.6 pct to 77.2 mln stg
* Says pubs providing 'everyday indulgence' for consumers
* CEO says consumers reserving time, cash for pub visits
* CEO forecasts casual dining market will keep growing
* Shares down 1.8 percent
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, Dec 1 British pubs and brewery
group Greene King reported higher half-year profits,
benefiting from an upturn in trading as hard-pressed consumers
struggling to cope with economic pressures seek solace in their
local pubs.
The 212-year-old Suffolk based firm, which has 2,410 pubs,
said the consumer environment remained challenging with cost
inflation rising ahead of wage inflation and discretionary
spending being squeezed.
"In this environment, the on-trade drinking out and eating
out markets are performing well, delivering an 'everyday
indulgence' to the UK consumer," the company said on Thursday.
Britain's pub sector is providing a rare bright spot among
the economic gloom, with Marston's, Mitchells & Butlers
, Young's and Fuller's reporting rising
sales and profits.
Greene King's Chief Executive Rooney Anand said he expected
economic conditions to remain tough through 2012 but believes
well-run pubs can pick up trade as consumers allow themselves a
relatively inexpensive treat.
"What we've seen throughout the course of the recession is
the ability of the consumer to reserve time out and cash for
those little treats that we provide," Anand said on a conference
call with reporters.
He added that Greene King, whose chains include Hungry
Horse, Old English Inns and Bellhaven, had benefited from being
positioned largely outside city centres.
"A quick way of saving money is to say I'm not going into
town on a Friday or a Saturday night with the obvious outlay and
the extra cost of transport," he said.
Pubs are benefiting from increasing demand for casual dining
as customers trade down from eating out at restaurants.
"The premium casual dining market will only continue to grow
as people look for ways of rewarding themselves without going to
expensive restaurants," Anand said. "When you walk across the
threshold of a pub you instantly relax and take the view that
you've taken the smart decision in terms of spending."
Anand said he expected economic conditions in Britain to
remain tough in 2012.
"There'll be the twin impact of both continuing if not
worsening consumer confidence next year, which does have an
impact on people's propensity to spend money, and the real
economy impact of unemployment really starting to gather
momentum," he said.
Britain said on Tuesday its economy will stagnate until
mid-2012 and could easily fall back into recession. Consumer
confidence edged up slightly in November but was still close to
a two-year low.
Greene King said pretax profit before exceptional items rose
by 5.6 percent to 77.2 million pounds ($121.4 million) in the
first half to Oct. 16. Drink sales rose by 9.9 percent with food
sales up 16.3 percent.
The company said it will create 3,000 jobs in Britain over
the next three years, including 2,000 apprenticeships for young
people aged between 18 and 24. Rival Marston's said
Wednesday it would create 1,000 jobs next year.
Shares in Greene King, which have gained 10 percent over the
last week, were down 1.8 percent to 474 pence at 1045 GMT.
"We believe that Greene King has the organisation, brands
and management skills to counter the coming downturn with
assurance," said Peel Hunt analyst Paul Hickman.