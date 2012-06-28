June 28 British pubs and brewery group Greene
King Plc's full-year profit grew 7 percent on increased
food sales, beating bad weather spells and rising input costs.
Profit before tax rose to 125.1 million pounds for the year
ended April 29 from 116.8 million pounds a year earlier.
"We are in the middle of an exciting summer for Britain ...
with the Olympics still to come," Greene King Chief Executive
Rooney Anand said.
"However ... our customers' spending will continue to be
squeezed and concerns remain about job security."
For the full-year, retail like-for-like sales increased 4
percent, while food sales recorded a 17 percent growth.
Separately, rival Punch Taverns Plc said its
third-quarter trading was hit by bad weather and the timing of
bank holidays, but it was on target to meet full-year profit
expectations.