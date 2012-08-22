HONG KONG Aug 22 Timber products processor and
distributor Greenheart Group Ltd, a unit of insolvent
Chinese forestry company Sino-Forest Corp, said on
Wednesday that Hong Kong's Securities and Futures Commission
(SFC) had ended an investigation into the company.
The SFC had directed the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong to
suspend dealings in the company's shares in August 2011 in
relation to a concession that gave Greenhart's unit, Dynasty
Forest Industry N.V., the right to harvest and extract logs from
designated areas in Suriname in South America.
Greenheart later said it had renewed the concession rights
held by the unit and its shares resumed trading in September
2011, although the SFC investigation into the company continued.
Greenheart's embattled parent, Sino-Forest, earlier this
month filed a reorganisation plan in an Ontario court that would
allow its creditors to buy its forestry assets.
The move came just months after it filed for bankruptcy
protection after a short-seller accused it of exaggerating the
size of its forestry assets, sending its shares plummeting and
prompting investigations by various authorities.