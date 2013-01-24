BRIEF-Fujian Anjoy Foods to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 9
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.247 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 8
HONG KONG Jan 24 Trading in shares of timber products processor and distributor Greenheart Group Ltd , a unit of insolvent Chinese forestry company Sino-Forest Corp, was suspended on Thursday afternoon pending a statement, the Hong Kong bourse said.
It gave no further details.
The stock jumped 8.5 percent to HK$0.64 in morning trade prior to the suspension, outpacing a 0.2 percent drop in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.
(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Pullin)
