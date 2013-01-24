HONG KONG Jan 24 Trading in shares of timber products processor and distributor Greenheart Group Ltd , a unit of insolvent Chinese forestry company Sino-Forest Corp, was suspended on Thursday afternoon pending a statement, the Hong Kong bourse said.

It gave no further details.

The stock jumped 8.5 percent to HK$0.64 in morning trade prior to the suspension, outpacing a 0.2 percent drop in the benchmark Hang Seng Index.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Pullin)