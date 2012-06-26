June 26 Greenhill & Co said it named
Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz's partner Gavin Solotar managing
director and general counsel as the independent investment bank
continues to hire top talent.
Solotar joined the law firm 20 years ago, where he has
focused on mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, and
securities law.
"Gavin will play a broad role ... providing legal counsel to
our management and board of directors and as a managing director
who will be actively involved alongside other partners in
developing client relationships and advising on transactions,"
said Chief Executive Scott Bok.
On Monday, the company had hired Eric Mendelsohn as a
managing director focused on restructuring advisory. Mendelsohn
joined the company from rival Lazard Ltd.