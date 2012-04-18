* Greenhill Q1 EPS $0.53 vs est $0.38
* Q1 rev $82.7 mln vs est $68 mln
* Financial advisory fees up more than 50 pct
(Adds details)
April 18 Greenhill & Co Inc posted
strong first-quarter results that topped analysts' estimates,
driven by a 51 percent jump in advisory revenue, and the
boutique financial advisory firm said it expects M&A activity to
pick up in the second half of the year.
Greenhill's robust advisory revenue contrasts with those at
JPMorgan Chase & Co and Citigroup Inc, both of
which saw revenue from the segment decline during the quarter.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc, however, managed to increase its
revenue from the segment.
The deal-making focus of independent investment firms such
as Greenhill, Evercore Partners and Lazard Ltd
is increasingly attracting clients away from bigger banks.
"While the breadth and scale of our current assignment list
supports a positive outlook, the low level of M&A announcements
in recent months suggests that our revenue opportunity for the
year is weighted toward the second half," Greenhill Chief
Executive Scott Bok said.
For the January-March quarter, Greenhill earned $16.1
million, or 53 cents per share, compared with a loss of $1.6
million, or 5 cents per share, a year ago.
Total revenue at the firm -- founded by Robert Greenhill,
former president of Morgan Stanley and former chairman of
Smith Barney -- rose nearly 70 percent to $82.7 million.
Financial advisory fees, which include merger advisory fees,
rose more than 50 percent to $73.5 million.
Analysts had expected Greenhill to earn 38 cents per share,
excluding items, on revenue of $69 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
During the quarter, Greenhill advised Ista Pharmaceuticals
Inc when it was being acquired by Bausch & Lomb for
$500 million.
Greenhill shares, which have lost 15 percent of their value
in the last one month, closed at $38.32 on Wednesday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Anil D'Silva; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)