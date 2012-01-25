* Q4 adj EPS $0.67 vs est $0.61

* Advisory revenue up 50 percent

* CFO Richard Lieb becomes head North American Corp Advisory

* CFO role to be transitioned to successor in "short while"

Jan 25 Greenhill & Co Inc reported a fourth-quarter profit that beat Wall Street estimates, helped by higher advisory revenue and the boutique investment bank said it would appoint a new chief financial officer in a "short while".

Greenhill's current CFO Richard Lieb has taken over as the head of its North American Corporate Advisory unit, and will retain the finance position till a successor is identified from within the firm, the firm said.

Independent investment firms like Greenhill and rivals Evercore Partners and Lazard Ltd have been steadily drawing away business from bigger banks, arguing that they offer advice that is not tainted by an interest in winning financing business.

Fees from advising clients rose 50 percent to $85.5 million and the company said it was continuing to gain ground from its larger rivals.

"Reports to date suggest that for the 3rd consecutive year at Greenhill will have meaningfully higher growth in advisory revenue than our large bank competitors taken in the aggregate. This is what we mean by gaining market share," Chief Executive Scott Bok said on a post-earnings conference call.

Banks with large investment banking operations, such as Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley JPMorgan Chase & Co and Bank of America Corp, have posted lackluster revenue for these businesses.

The New York-based company posted earnings of $16.1 million, or 53 cents a share, compared with $2 million, or 6 cents a share, last year.

Excluding accelerated compensation charges, the company earned 67 cents a share, topping analysts' estimates of 61 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company, which raised its share repurchase authority to $100 million for 2012, has posted better-than-expected results in the past two quarters despite a volatile market.

Shares of Greenhill -- founded by Robert Greenhill, the former president of Morgan Stanley and former chairman of Smith Barney -- closed at $43.94 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.