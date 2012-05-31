May 31 Greenhill & Co Inc said it would
add three new managing directors in Europe and open an office in
Stockholm as the boutique investment advisory firm looks to
build its business across the continent.
"Having expanded our North American team significantly
during the financial crisis, we believe now is the time for a
targeted expansion in our European business," CEO Scott Bok said
in a statement.
Greenhill said it had hired Luca Ferrari from Goldman Sachs
Group Inc to co-head its European corporate advisory
business and to build on its relationship with major companies
in Europe.
The company said Deutsche Bank AG's Anthony
Parsons would join as a senior member of its U.K. advisory team,
while Mats Bremberg, who was recently head of Nordic Investment
Banking at Citigroup Inc, would join its Stockholm office.