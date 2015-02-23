Feb 23 New York-based investment bank Greenhill & Co Inc named JPMorgan Chase & Co executive Jon Gidney as vice-chairman and managing director.

Gidney, based in Sydney, was vice-chairman of investment banking at JPMorgan's Australia office.

Greenhill also hired Bryce Dakin as managing director, mainly focusing on the semiconductor and electronics businesses of the technology sector.

Dakin, to be based in San Francisco, previously worked as managing director at boutique investment bank GCA Savvian Advisors, a unit of GCA Savvian Corp. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)