BRIEF-Serneke acquires land from Platzer at Säve
* SERNEKE PROPERTY MANAGEMENT IS ACQUIRING PLATZER'S 100-HECTARE PROPERTY AT SÄVE DEPÅ FOR AN UNDERLYING PROPERTY VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY SEK 100 MILLION
July 18 Greenhill & Co Inc posted a second-quarter profit that missed analysts' estimates as its advisory revenue nearly halved.
The company earned $2.2 million, or 7 cents per share, compared with $21.5 million, or 69 cents a share, last year.
Analysts were expecting earnings of 25 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company fell 3 percent to $36.39 in after-hours trade. (Reporting by Anil D'Silva; Editing by Maju Samuel)
