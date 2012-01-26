Jan 26 Shares of Greenhill & Co rose as much as 15 percent on Thursday, making it one of the top gainers on the New York Stock Exchange, a day after the boutique financial advisory firm posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

Greenhill, founded by Robert Greenhill, the former president of Morgan Stanley and the former chairman and chief executive of Smith Barney, earned 67 cents a share in the second quarter, topping analysts' estimates 61 cents a share, helped by higher advisory fees.

The company also said it will appoint a new chief financial officer in a "short while," as its current CFO Richard Lieb has taken over as the head of its North American Corporate Advisory unit.

Goldman Sachs raised its rating on the company's stock to "neutral" from "sell," and also raised its price target to $49 from $36.

Shares of the New York-based company were trading up 14 percent at $50.41 in morning trade on the New York Stock Exchange.