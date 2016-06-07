BRIEF-India's BLS International Services March-qtr profit surges
* March quarter net profit 170.6 million rupees versus profit 29.3 million rupees year ago
SINGAPORE, June 7 Greenko Energy Holdings, one of India's leading renewable energy companies, said Tuesday it is raising $230 million in equity from an affiliate of Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC and an entity owned by the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA).
GIC invested its share of $80 million in March and the ADIA entity will invest the remaining $150 million, the company said in a statement.
With this transaction, GIC continues to be the majority shareholder of Greenko. GIC did not disclose its stake size.
The funds will contribute to the continued growth of Greenko's business through the development of new renewable energy projects, including low-risk expansions of existing wind farms, it said.
May 23 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.21 percent on Tuesday compared with 6.28 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 5.78 percent on Tuesday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. ---