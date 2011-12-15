* Says StanChart investment to support 1 GW of co's projects
* H1 pretax profit 3.1 mln euros vs 9.1 mln euros yr ago
* Revenue falls 23 pct to 19.8 mln euros
Dec 15 Indian clean energy producer
Greenko posted a 66 percent fall in first-half pretax
profit due to a weak market for certified emission reductions
(CER), and said that Standard Chartered would invest
$70 million in its wind and hydro projects.
With the commitment from StanChart, Greenko said it was now
fully funded to its medium-term target of developing 1 gigawatt
(GW) of renewable power projects, dominated by hydro and wind
assets.
"We remain confident that we are on track to reach our
target of 1 GW of operational capacity by 2015," the
London-listed renewable energy firm said in a statement.
CERs are credits that are generated for every tonne of
carbon dioxide (CO2) saved by companies. Market prices for CERs
hit an all-time low in anticipation of an unfavourable outcome
of the on-going international climate change talks.
In October, Greenko had said a $50 million investment by a
unit of GE would put it on track to achieve 1 gigawatt
(GW) of operational wind capacity by 2017.
April-September pretax profit was 3.1 million euros ($14.5
million), compared with 9.1 million euros a year ago. Revenue
fell 23 percent to 19.8 million euros.
Greenko shares, which have shed about 16 percent in value
over the past three months, closed at 137 pence on Wednesday on
the London Stock Exchange, valuing the business at 194.2 million
pounds ($299.31 million).