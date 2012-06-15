COPENHAGEN Denmark and its self-governing dependency Greenland have given the United Nations information to support their claim to the continental shelf extending south from Greenland, officials said late on Thursday.

The data submitted to the U.N. Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf (CLCS) concern about 115,000 square kilometres more than 200 nautical miles off Greenland's coast, the Danish foreign ministry and the government of Greenland said in a joint statement.

The area includes a southwestern part extending towards Canada and an eastern area towards Iceland, the statement said.

Canada and Iceland have claims that overlap with those of Denmark and Greenland in those areas, it said.

Countries including China and Russia have grown increasingly interested in the mineral and energy potential of the Arctic.

The latest submission by Denmark and Greenland is part of a large-scale effort to claim areas of seabed extending to the North Pole.

"The submission concerns the third of five areas which the Kingdom of Denmark claims," their statement said.

The first submission to the Commission, concerning an area north of the Faroe Islands, was delivered in 2009, and the second, for an area south of the Faroes, was delivered in 2010.

Data collection is still in progress on an area north of Greenland, and documentation on all five areas will be submitted to the CLCS in 2014 at the latest, the statement said.

The new submission to the CLCS came during a visit to Denmark by Chinese President Hu Jintao. Danish officials said Greenland was not on the agenda of talks during Hu's visit.

