NUUK/COPENHAGEN Nov 28 Greenlanders go to the
polls on Friday with hopes for a mineral-rich independence from
Denmark foundering on the reality of a tiny, shrinking economy.
The fall of premier Aleqa Hammond last month in an expense
scandal has muted the nationalist rhetoric that promised
independence based on wealth from some of the largest mineral
deposits on earth.
With major mining projects in limbo due to low commodity
prices, regulatory instability and the bankruptcy of the owner
of the most promising prospect in the country, politicians of
all hues have focused on the ailing subsidised economy.
The campaign appears neck and neck. For weeks, polls showed
opposition party Inuit Ataqatigiit, led by 36-year-old Sara
Olsvig, would win for only the second time since 1979.
But the ruling Siumut party, now led by former policeman Kim
Kielsen, is managing to distance itself from former premier
Hammond's expenses scandal. At least one poll in the past week
shows Kielsen in the lead.
"Hammond accentuated all the differences between Denmark and
Greenland. The differences have not disappeared but the emphasis
will now be on the economy, no matter who wins," said Martin
Breum, a Danish journalist and author of a book on Greenland.
Greenland, whose capital Nuuk is closer to New York than
Copenhagen, became a Danish colony in the early 19th century but
has been gradually gaining its own powers since World War Two.
It is more than three times larger that the U.S. state of
Texas, but with a population of just 56,000 is the most sparsely
nation on earth.
The potential in oil, gas and minerals is not in doubt --
the U.S. Geological Survey reckons there are 31.4 billion
barrels of oil equivalent off the east coast alone, about the
same as the proven reserves of Nigeria, and some of the largest
rare earth deposits are found on land.
Majors such as Royal Dutch Shell and BP hold
licences to explore for oil while smaller Canadian and
Australlian miners are looking to develop mining, with Chinese
interest never too far away.
But no company has yet tapped into the oil reserves while
large rare earth and uranium mining projects are years away from
development.
Instead, the economy is subsidised by a 3.6 billion Danish
crown ($600 million) grant from Copenhagen and is reliant on
fishing. It is also heading for three straight years of
recession.
"(The new government must) set nationalism and the question
of independence aside, as growth in Greenland will require a
pragmatic relationship with Denmark," said Damien Degeorges, a
Reykjavik-based consultant specialising in Greenland.
URANIUM
Campaigning for the election has been fierce in population
centres dotted mainly around the western coast of the huge
Arctic island. A new generation of young politicians running for
parliament have taken to Twitter and Facebook and the national
broadcaster has hosted head-to-head debates around the country.
One of the key differences between the parties is their
stance on uranium, a mineral critical to both nuclear energy and
weaponry that is often found together with rare earth materials,
used in high-tech components. China supplies the vast majority
of the world's rare earth demand.
Siumut pushed through legislation last year to scrap a
decades-old ban on uranium mining, opening the door to rare
earth projects. But Olsvig's party strongly opposed this move
and has vowed to reinstate the ban.
This would put in jeopardy the Kvanefjeld deposit operated
by Greenland Minerals and Energy and Kringlerne
operated by fellow Australian company, Tanbreez. Both are
described by the operators as some of the largest in the world.
A change in the law would not impact Greenland's Isua iron
ore project but that was operated by London Mining, which went
into administration in October after racking up too much debt.
