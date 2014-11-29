* Main opposition party not far behind in vote
* Government must deal with shrinking economy, investors
* Country has some of world's largest mineral deposits
(Adds analyst comment, background on mining)
By Sabina Zawadzki
COPENHAGEN, Nov 29 Greenland's ruling Siumut
Party narrowly won a snap election, results showed on Saturday,
but its new leader Kim Kielsen will need to build a coalition to
form a government to deal with a shrinking economy and reassure
foreign investors.
The fall of premier Aleqa Hammond last month in an expenses
scandal has muted a nationalist rhetoric that promised
independence from Denmark based on wealth from some of the
largest mineral deposits on earth.
With nascent mining projects languishing due to persistently
low commodity prices and regulatory uncertainty, analysts
expected any victor in the polls to focus on reviving a
subsidised economy heading for its third year of recession.
Siumut, which has formed every single government in
Greenland but one since 1979, won 34.3 percent of the vote.
Opposition party Inuit Ataqatigiit, led by Sara Olsvig, won 33.2
percent, Greenland's official election website showed.
Although both parties won the same amount of seats in
parliament - 11 each out of a total of 31 - Kielsen is expected
to lead coalition negotiations as his party received more votes.
Greenland, whose capital Nuuk is closer to New York than
Copenhagen, became a Danish colony in the early 19th century but
has been gaining its own powers since World War Two, introducing
a parliament in 1979 and self-governance in 2009.
Just 56,000 people live dotted around the coast of the
largest non-continental island on earth.
A Siumut-led government may comfort the few foreign
investors who have ventured into Greenland to develop mining. A
government led by the party lifted a ban on uranium mining last
year, opening the door to rare earth projects which often
generate uranium as a byproduct.
So far companies from Australia and Canada have entered
Greenland to mine a variety of minerals, some with Chinese
contractors.
Inuit Ataqatigiit had vehemently opposed the lifting of the
ban and had promised to reinstate it, although the party was
keen to emphasise it was not against mining per se.
"Overall, the outcome of this election is very good news for
investors, especially in the mining and infrastructure sectors,"
said Mikaa Mered, analyst and managing partner at consultancy
Polarisk.
"With Siumut remaining in power ... we expect Greenland to
stabilise itself - both from a political risk and a regulatory
risk standpoint - whilst keeping the country's march towards
independence."
There are about 40,000 eligible voters in Greenland, 29,500
of whom voted - marking a turnout of above 70 percent.
(Editing by Pravin Char)