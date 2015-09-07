COPENHAGEN, Sept 7 A Greenland court on Monday
fined Greenpeace over $26,000 for disrupting oil drilling off
the island's coast, the latest chapter in the environmental
group's fight to stop industrial development in the Arctic.
Greenpeace activists boarded or tried to board an
exploration rig belonging to Cairn Energy three times in
2011. The Edinburgh-based company drilled five prospective wells
that year but none found commercial quantities of hydrocarbons.
Greenpeace's campaigns in the Arctic have run into trouble
with authorities several times in recent years. In April,
campaigners boarded a Royal Dutch Shell drilling rig
preparing to head to the Arctic.
The activists believe an oil spill would damage the Arctic
environment. Oil companies argue they have extremely detailed
mitigation plans should anything go wrong on drilling rigs.
Many Greenlanders disapprove of Greenpeace because of its
campaigns against seal and whale hunting, two activities key to
the economy and cultural traditions of the 56,000-strong nation.
Autonomous within the Kingdom of Denmark, Greenland become
financially independent if oil were discovered and many
Greenlanders support drilling there.
($1 = 6.6813 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Tom Heneghan)