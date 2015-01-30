SHANGHAI Jan 30 The finance arm of Greenland
Group, China's largest property developer by sales, plans to buy
an insurer or private bank in Europe in a push to diversify its
financial services portfolio, its chairman said.
Greenland Financial Holding Group, which currently engages
in finance and fund management, also plans to buy a domestic
life insurer by year-end having already researched a dozen, Geng
Jing told Reuters in an interview earlier this week.
Chinese financial institutions have been taking advantage of
increasingly relaxed regulations by diversifying, with
brokerages setting up asset management firms and e-commerce
platforms establishing exclusively online banks.
"We hope to create a firm that covers both the investment
and investment bank elements of the finance industry," Geng said
on Thursday. Short-term goals include setting up a brokerage
while long-term plans involve owning a trust firm, he said.
"We plan to take advantage of the lower euro to acquire a
foreign financial asset," Geng said. "Our targets include
insurance companies and private banks."
By 2020, state-backed parent Greenland Group expects
financial services to contribute a third of profit, Geng said.
Greenland Group, which also controls Hong-Kong listed
Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Ltd, is seeking to list
in Shanghai via an asset swap with affiliate Shanghai Jinfeng
Investment Co Ltd, as it steps up investment in Asia
and Europe.
The group aims to double overseas sales to 40 billion yuan
($6.40 billion) this year from last.
Geng also said Greenland Financial plans to co-operate with
Ant Financial Services Group - the finance arm of Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd - to introduce low-risk financial products.
The underlying assets of those products would be cash flow from
commercial real estate and loans to small developers, he said.
($1 = 6.2495 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by David Lin; Writing by Engen Tham; Editing by
Kazunori Takada and Christopher Cushing)