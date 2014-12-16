(Clarifies entity in the headline as Greenland Group)
HONG KONG Dec 16 Chinese state-backed property
developer Greenland Group said on Tuesday its overseas sales are
likely to reach $3.9 billion this year, up 30 percent from a
year earlier and exceeding its target, as the company
diversifies overseas.
China's second-largest residential developer said in a
statement its investment in the U.S. reached $6 billion with its
involvement in a $5 billion project in New York in which it
holds a 70 percent stake - the biggest investment in the U.S. by
a Chinese developer, according to Greenland.
In July, Shanghai-based Greenland said it aimed for overseas
sales of 20 billion yuan ($3.23 billion) in 2014, doubling to 40
billion yuan in 2015.
Greenland is co-investing in the Atlantic Yards, a 22-acre
residential and commercial real estate project in New York's
Brooklyn area, with U.S. partner Forest City Ratner Companies.
The project is among the largest mix-used development in the
city in 30 years.
Greenland also said it expects a project in Los Angeles to
record 4 billion yuan sales this year and that it would look for
opportunities in Chicago and San Francisco.
