SHANGHAI Nov 21 Greenland Hong Kong Holdings
Ltd said its $8 billion real estate fund
co-established with Kuwait Strategic Investor has raised $300
million in the first phase, but it has shelved plans to buy a
stake in a luxury New York City development from its Kuwait
partner.
The Shanghai-based developer, a unit of state-backed
developer Greenland Holdings Corp, first announced
the deal in April to set up a Silk Road Integrated Real Estate
Fund for a term of eight years to "invest in top-tier world
class real estate" and properties in major cities.
It would also purchase around a 41 percent interest in New
York's Park Lane real estate project from Kuwait Strategic
Investor, paying for it with the company's convertible preferred
shares.
"After due diligence, we realised the asset was not mature
and suggested to shelve the purchase," Greenland Hong Kong
Chairman Chen Jun told a news briefing.
The company, diversifying into internet finance to counter
thinning margins faced by the real estate industry, will see its
financial services unit posting a profit this year - the first
for the financial full-year after it was set up, and the profit
will double next year, Chen said.
Jack Yang, president of Greenland Financial Services, added
Greenland HK plans to spin off the unit after three years.
The unit now manages more than 5 billion yuan ($728.1
million) in assets and sells mostly bond-type real estate wealth
management products.
($1 = 6.8676 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Writing by Clare Jim; Editing
by Jacqueline Wong)