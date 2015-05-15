HONG KONG May 15 Greenland Hong Kong Holdings
Ltd, the subsidiary of China's state-backed Greenland
Group, plans to raise up to $220 million to fund its new
Internet finance business, according to a term sheet of the deal
seen by Reuters on Friday.
The company, the subsidiary of China's second-largest
developer, plans to sell 200 million new shares in the base
offer in an indicative range of HK$7.30 to HK$7.50 each, the
terms showed. The price is equivalent to a discount of up to 7.9
percent to Friday's close of HK$7.93.
Greenland Hong Kong didn't immediately respond to a Reuters
request for comment on the share sale.
The deal could be enlarged by another 28 million shares if
there is additional demand from investors, according to the term
sheet.
