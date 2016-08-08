Aug 8 Chinese state-backed property firm Greenland Holdings may see a temporary slowdown in the pace of new project development, an official said on Monday, after a regulator ruled proceeds from developers' new share issues could no longer be used to purchase land and repay bank loans.

The comment by the Greenland official, who declined to be named because he was not authorised to speak to the media, came after the firm on Friday said it would cut the size of planned new share issues to 11 billion yuan ($1.65 billion) from 15.7 billion yuan, stripping out the part of proceeds originally earmarked for repaying bank loans.

China's securities watchdog late last month tightened the use of refinancing for property developers from new shares issues to only construction cost in an effort to cool the overheating land market.

The Greenland official said the change would not have a major impact on the company or the property industry at large since companies can reallocate internal capital to purchase land and repay bank loans.

"Cash return from existing property sales will also be able to cover the repayment, but it may slow down the pace of some developments because we'll have to wait to do a new round of fundraising," the official said. ($1 = 6.6610 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)