HONG KONG Dec 8 Greenland Holdings Corp
, China's largest property developer by market value,
said on Tuesday it plans to raise up to 30.2 billion yuan ($4.71
billion) through a private placement to fund property and
financial projects.
The state-backed company, which completed its listing in
Shanghai in August, plans to issue up to 2.1 billion new shares
at a price above 14.51 yuan, a 17 percent discount to its last
closing price on November 18.
The Shanghai-based developer said it aims to use 11 billion
yuan from the proceeds for property investments and 10.2 billion
yuan for financial investments including setting up an
investment fund and more capital for its refinancing and leasing
company.
The fundraising plan is subject to shareholder and
regulatory approval.
($1 = 6.4162 Chinese yuan renminbi)
