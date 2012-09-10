* Korean state company looks to Greenland for resources
* Cooperation could lead to joint ventures
* Deal highlights Asian interest in Arctic minerals
* Rare earth elements, tungsten, cobalt attract
By John Acher
COPENHAGEN, Sept 10 State-owned Korea Resources
Corporation (KORES) has agreed to work with Greenland mining
firm NunaMinerals to seek opportunities for joint
minerals projects, exploiting deposits of rare earths and other
strategic metals.
The deal, signed during a visit to Greenland by South Korean
President Lee Myung-bak on Sunday, reflects growing Asian
interest in the minerals of the North Atlantic island.
Greenland, a self-governing province of Denmark with 57,000
inhabitants, has some of the world's biggest deposits of rare
earth elements, strategically important metals in which China
has a near monopoly.
"We have had a lot of other Asian companies visiting us in
the last few years, but this is the first concrete agreement,"
NunaMinerals chief executive Ole Christiansen told Reuters by
phone from Nuuk, Greenland, where the company is based.
"KORES are trying to secure raw materials for the Korean
industrial sector, and they have a list of commodities they want
to work on worldwide," he added.
No money changed hands under the memorandum of
understanding, which Copenhagen-listed NunaMinerals said in a
statement could in the longer term result in cooperative
agreements on a number of mineral projects.
"This (...) could end up anywhere - as something or
nothing," Christiansen said. "They would be joint venture-type
activities, as I read it now, but we are open to almost any kind
of cooperation with KORES."
NunaMinerals has a broad exploration portfolio, including
gold and copper prospects.
But Christiansen said that KORES mainly seemed interested in
rare earth elements, tungsten and cobalt in Greenland. "They are
looking mainly for base metals and specialty metals."
Rare earth elements are used in a wide variety of products
from phones, televisions and cars to cruise missiles. Tungsten
is another metal of which China is also the dominant producer
and is used in auto manufacturing and in hard metals for mining
and drilling.
Cobalt is used to produce high-strength steel alloys.
Analysts said interest in Greenland's rare earth elements
was one of the reasons for a three-day visit to Denmark in June
by Chinese President Hu Jintao, though Danish officials said
Arctic minerals were not discussed.
London Mining, a firm backed by Chinese
steelmakers, is seeking permission to construct an iron ore mine
northeast of Nuuk at a cost of $2.35 billion that would be the
biggest industrial development in Greenland if sanctioned.
During Lee's visit to Ilulissat on Greenland's scenic west
coast, Greenlandic and South Korean officials discussed topics
ranging from climate change, to Arctic shipping and scientific
cooperation, including geology, Greenland's government said.
"South Korea has come to Greenland - and we have now
established relations between our two countries," Greenland's
Prime Minister Kuupik Kleist said in a statement. "The visit
from South Korea is further evidence of Greenland's strengthened
international profile."