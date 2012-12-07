COPENHAGEN Dec 7 Greenland on Friday passed a
bill setting the framework for foreign mining and exploration
companies to take advantage of the natural resources of the
Arctic island and opening up for cheaper labour, including staff
from China.
The legislation defines the size of what is determined a
large scale project and regulates minimum salary levels for
foreign workers.
The law has been criticised for paving the way for companies
to employ foreign workers at a lower salary than what the
companies would be paying Greenlandic workers.
With global warming thawing its Arctic sea lanes and global
industry eyeing its minerals, Greenland, population 57,000, is
wrestling with opportunities that offer rich rewards but risk
harming a pristine environment and a traditional society that is
trying to make its own way in the world after centuries of
European rule.
Greenland, semi-autonomous from Denmark, wants to encourage
foreign companies to come in with workers to set up exploration
while unions fear the move will undercut the Greelandic workers.
Whether in iron, zinc or rare earth minerals vital for
21st-century technology like smartphones, China has been eyeing
investments in Greenland, whose increasingly autonomous national
government is looking further afield for investors.
All parties except the biggest opposition party, which
abstained and said the bill needed more work, voted in favour of
the legislation.
Kaj Kleist, spokesman at British company London Mining Plc
, which plans a large iron ore mine near the capital of
Nuuk, said the company was pleased with the bill.
"Several issues around the big scale projects, such as
salaries, are quite heavy politically. With the legislation in
place that we can follow, we will be able to have less debate,"
he said.
"Greenland never had a big work force from abroad before,
that's why we need to regulate this," Kleist said.
He said the new legislation sets the minimum hourly wage for
foreign workers in large scale projects at 80.40 Danish crowns,
less than what most Greenlandic workers earned.
London Mining's $2.3 billion project stands to increase
Greenland's population by 4 percent by hiring Chinese workers
and would supply China with iron.
Greenland has awarded overall some 150 licences for mineral
exploration compared with only a handful in existence a decade
ago, with around $100 million spent by companies last year
alone. Oil companies have spent more than $1 billion in
exploring offshore.