(Updates throughout with parliamentary vote on election set)
By Sabina Zawadzki
COPENHAGEN Oct 1 The leader of Greenland's top
opposition party said on Wednesday enough parliamentarians have
crossed over to her side to bring about fresh elections after
the prime minister took a leave of absence in a dispute over her
use of public finances.
The political turmoil is likely to paralyse the government
at a critical juncture as international companies such as London
Mining Plc LOND.L and Greenland Minerals and Energy GGG.AX are
considering opening iron ore and rare earth mines.
Prime Minister Aleqa Hammond, in power since April 2013,
escaped a no-confidence vote on Tuesday but stepped down
temporarily until the end of an investigation into her spending
of public money on hotels and flights.
The opposition kept up pressure on Wednesday and four
ministers in total stepped down from the government, including
two from Hammond's Siumut party and two from junior coalition
partner Atassut.
Atassut had bolted to the opposition, according to
Greenlandic media and Sara Olsvig, leader of the largest
opposition party, the Inuit Ataqatigiit.
Olsvig said thanks to Atassut's defection, her bloc has a
majority of 17 votes of the 31 in total.
Greenlandic media reported that acting premier Kim Kielsen
had called for an election on Nov. 28 and parliament was to hold
a vote on that proposal at 2300 GMT, assembly chairman Lars-Emil
Johansen told Reuters.
HORSETRADING
Olsvig said political horsetrading had dominated the day in
the 31-member assembly. "During the day we heard different
stances from the former coalition party Atassut on how they were
dealing with this issue - did they want an election or not?" she
told Reuters by telephone from Greenland's capital Nuuk.
"They did want a new election. So, we wrote a formal letter
to the speaker of parliament saying we, as a majority in
parliament, wanted an extraordinary meeting to vote on this."
Greenlandic media said Hammond had stepped down as leader of
the Siumut party but her status in government was unclear.
"When they (Siumut) invited us to negotiate a new coalition,
my answer was that I didn't know who their leader was or who the
premier was," Olsvig said. But she said a coalition with Siumut
was out of the question also due to their "bad governance".
Greenland is a self-ruling country within the Kingdom of
Denmark and has a population of about 56,000 people.
Until Wednesday morning, all nine ministers had stood behind
Hammond's argument that government should wait until an audit
commission provides its conclusions on her spending, expected on
Oct. 20, before taking any action.
"It now seems that a third of the cabinet disagrees with
that view and is clearly driving Greenland towards political
chaos that will be quite repellent to many investors from the
mining, oil and gas and fishing sectors," chief Greenland
analyst and managing partner at Polarisk consulting firm Mikaa
Mered said earlier on Wednesday.
Siumut ministers for mining and natural resources, Jens-Erik
Kirkegaard, and for education, Nick Nielsen, who both resigned,
said in the joint announcement they believe Hammond should "take
the natural consequence of her actions and step down".
Kirkegaard had been due to travel to China in three weeks to
present Greenland's mining potential and meet with several
Chinese and Australian officials and investors to boost the
sector's interest in the vast Arctic country.
"That will obviously not happen and it is quite a
catastrophe since this journey was one of Greenland's last
chance to save the London Mining's Isua iron ore project," Mered
said.
London Mining has one of the most advanced plans for a mine
in Greenland, but its shares have fallen more than 70 percent
this week after it warned it did not have enough cash to operate
its only existing mine in Sierra Leone.
